12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 149.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,198 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International comprises approximately 1.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Compass Minerals International worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.18. 4,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

