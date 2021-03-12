12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Buys 46,237 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises makes up approximately 1.2% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.25% of Rush Enterprises worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth $34,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,387. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

