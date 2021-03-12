12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Buys 67,230 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,230 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for about 6.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.30% of LKQ worth $31,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. 12,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

