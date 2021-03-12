12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $34.16 Million Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,255 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises about 7.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.27% of Nuance Communications worth $34,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. 46,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.50, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

