12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises makes up 1.2% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Rush Enterprises worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. 3,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

