12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Purchases 82,198 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 149.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,198 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International accounts for approximately 1.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.40% of Compass Minerals International worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.18. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,246. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

CMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

