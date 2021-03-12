$15.57 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to report sales of $15.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.07 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $58.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.30 billion to $61.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.31 billion to $57.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MT opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

