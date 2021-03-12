$153.40 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post sales of $153.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.60 million to $205.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $599.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.20 million to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $22.67 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

