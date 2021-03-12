1,651 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,651 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,404,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NVR by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in NVR by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,313,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,045.60.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,702.09 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,806.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,570.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $64.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

