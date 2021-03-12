203,047 Shares in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,440,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.15. 76,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.95 and its 200-day moving average is $243.31. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

