23,805 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,047 shares of company stock worth $2,772,887. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

