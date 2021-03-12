248,091 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Bought by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 248,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,367,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 4.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.88% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.14. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $69.63.

