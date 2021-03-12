$255.19 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report sales of $255.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $262.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $253.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $962.30 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.80 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 521,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after acquiring an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

