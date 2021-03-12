$265.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $265.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.50 million and the highest is $269.99 million. Ferro posted sales of $252.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $999.14 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Ferro stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -300.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

