27,159 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $146.99. 19,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

