27,612 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,612 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 10.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $645,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 246,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. 471,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,964,582. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,054,334.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.