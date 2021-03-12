$289.25 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post $289.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the highest is $299.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $225.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. US Capital Advisors lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRK opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

