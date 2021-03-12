$29.30 Million in Sales Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to announce sales of $29.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the highest is $29.70 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $26.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $118.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $119.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.70 million, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $132.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ABST shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $16.14 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $794.33 million, a PE ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.0633 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

