2key.network (2KEY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $374,753.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $374,753.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.12 or 0.00644012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 96.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00064851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,321,159 tokens. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

Buying and Selling 2key.network

