$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to report sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Braskem posted sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $10.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $11.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $15.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braskem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Braskem stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Braskem has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

