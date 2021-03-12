349,876 Shares in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 349,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,972,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 191,700 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,725,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,637,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

