402,112 Shares in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 402,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Aspira Women’s Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

AWH stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 11,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,706. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.54 million, a PE ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

