41,011,231 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC

Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,011,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,814,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 100.0% of Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC owned 2.35% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $16,017,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $181,685,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,174,102. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

