$44.65 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report $44.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the lowest is $44.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $179.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $179.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $277.37 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $280.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $8,245,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

