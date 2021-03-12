$45.83 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce $45.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.40 million. Camden National posted sales of $43.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $181.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.79 million to $184.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $180.49 million, with estimates ranging from $175.97 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million.

CAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. Camden National has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $48.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $718.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 286,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.5% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 172,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

