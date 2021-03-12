4,535 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLED. Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Universal Display stock opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.93.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

