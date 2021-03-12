4NEW Market Cap Reaches $22,967.99 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 39.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $22,967.99 and $3,556.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00648499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00035740 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

