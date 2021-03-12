562,500 Shares in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 562,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 10.81% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,245,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,730,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,481,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 47,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $543,273.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 372,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,348.

Shares of SAII traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,588. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

