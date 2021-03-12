$567.41 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to announce $567.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.90 million and the highest is $612.00 million. Range Resources posted sales of $693.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,615,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,800,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 927,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Range Resources by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RRC opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

