59,229 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 173,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.