6,080,421 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,080,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,342,000. Lufax makes up about 3.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Lufax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LU. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

NYSE LU traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,249. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

