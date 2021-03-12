64,749 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 477,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,834. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.