$648.59 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce $648.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.46 million and the lowest is $641.50 million. ManTech International reported sales of $610.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

MANT stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.