68,201 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,630,000. Facebook makes up about 2.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Facebook by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 307,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,196,000 after acquiring an additional 177,771 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 948,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $248,422,000 after acquiring an additional 208,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Facebook by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,385,666 shares of company stock valued at $369,792,770. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $264.41. The stock had a trading volume of 415,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,492,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

