69,698 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,698,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 334,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,565. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $315.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average of $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

