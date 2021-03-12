7,371 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Baidu by 57.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $264.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.00. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

