7,698 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

