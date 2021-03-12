7,784 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,627,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 71,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 70,571 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in NVIDIA by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVDA stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.24. 216,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,895,321. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $314.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

