$80.83 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report sales of $80.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.70 million and the lowest is $76.10 million. Livent reported sales of $68.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $350.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $364.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $422.48 million, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Livent by 5,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Livent has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

