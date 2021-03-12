84,292 Shares in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 864,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 71,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 184,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 233,135 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,193,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,902 shares during the period.

PFFD stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,673 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

