9,591 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.18 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average is $148.44.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BYND. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.06.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $5,650,800. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

