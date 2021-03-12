A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.51. 175,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 137,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get A.H. Belo alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in A.H. Belo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.