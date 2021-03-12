AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $184,399.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,456 over the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.82.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

