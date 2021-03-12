Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Up 170.8% in February

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the February 11th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ABNAF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Aben Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

