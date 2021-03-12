Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 28,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,010. The stock has a market cap of $226.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,506. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 83,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

