Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Buys A$70,607.94 in Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) insider John Schlederer acquired 259,588 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$70,607.94 ($50,434.24).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, John Schlederer acquired 7,717 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$2,392.27 ($1,708.76).

On Monday, February 15th, John Schlederer acquired 392,283 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$116,508.05 ($83,220.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.30.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Academies Australasia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Academies Australasia Group

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

