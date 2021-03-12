ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the February 11th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
STWO opened at $9.98 on Friday. ACON S2 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.44.
ACON S2 Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.