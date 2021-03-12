ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the February 11th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

STWO opened at $9.98 on Friday. ACON S2 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

