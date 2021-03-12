Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $483,439.05 and $26,409.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,261,550 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

