Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $18,754,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.