Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.38% of Acushnet worth $101,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital raised their price target on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

GOLF opened at $41.51 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

